Yellowjackets Season 2: Elijah Wood Debuts in Chilling First Teaser

We’ve got good news for fans of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and very bad news for the show’s still-recovering characters: “It’s happening again.”

The network celebrated Friday the 13th by revealing the first footage from Yellowjackets‘ highly-anticipated second season, which premieres on Sunday, March 26; subscribers can stream the episode two days early, on Friday, March 24.

For the uninitiated, Yellowjackets is “the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness,” per Showtime’s official logline. “The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Described by Showtime as equal parts “survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama,” Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. The cast also includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

They’re being joined in Season 2 by new series regulars Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, and new recurring guest Elijah Wood.

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Yellowjackets Season 2