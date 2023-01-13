Tom Ellis, Emma Roberts to Star in Romantic Dramedy Second Wife at Hulu

Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) are falling in love at Hulu: The pair are attached to star in and executive-produce the romantic dramedy Second Wife, which is in development at the streamer, our sister site Deadline reports.

Created by Tell Me Lies showrunner/executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer (who is also Ellis’ real-life wife), the half-hour project is described as a darkly comedic story about the ups and downs of a blended family. Roberts will play Sasha, who flees from New York to London to start over after a terrible breakup. In the UK, she quickly falls in love with Jacob (Ellis), a recently divorced father, and the two impulsively get married. They “soon learn that there’s a lot they don’t know about each other — and they can’t outrun their pasts forever.”

In addition to marking Ellis and Oppenheimer’s first TV collaboration, Second Wife also reunites Oppenheimer with Roberts, who executive-produced Tell Me Lies through her Belletrist Productions banner. Oppenheimer will serve as showrunner and EP on the potential series.

As previously reported, Ellis will also be seen on Hulu in the upcoming limited series Washington Black, in which he stars opposite exec producer Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) as an eccentric steampunk inventor whose youthful enthusiasm masks an inner vulnerability.

What do you think of the casting of Ellis and Roberts? Hit the comments with your thoughts on their possible new series!