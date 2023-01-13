Snowpiercer's Final Season Cancelled at TNT, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere

The fourth and final season of Snowpiercer, TNT’s sole surviving original series, won’t air on the cabler after all.

The news come barely a week after Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels claimed “we’re done with that chapter” in which numerous shows under the company umbrella were cancelled, scrapped, un-renewed or unceremoniously removed from HBO Max.

“We can confirm that TNT will not air Season 4 of Snowpiercer,” reads a statement from a network spokesperson. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Indeed, producer Tomorrow Studios will endeavor to find the dystopian drama’s farewell run a new home.

“We love Snowpiercer and believe Season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare,” Tomorrow Studios CEO/partner Marty Adelstein and president/partner Becky Clements said in a joint statement. “We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.”

Back in June 2022, TNT announced that Snowpiercer — which stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly and had received an early Season 4 pick-up — “will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT.” At the time of that announcement, production was underway on its final batch of episodes. Since then, Seasons 1-3 were quietly scrubbed from HBO Max.

Snowpiercer, upon Animal Kingdom ending, was TNT’s only remaining scripted original. The network was once a scripted powerhouse — home to such series as The Alienist, Claws, The Closer (and its spinoff Major Crimes), the Dallas revival, Falling Skies, Franklin & Bash, The Last Ship, Leverage, The Librarians, Perception and Rizzoli & Isles.

How entirely not surprised are you by this news?

Want scoop on Snowpiercer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.