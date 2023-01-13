Ratings: So Help Me Todd Eyes Viewer High, Walker Duo Return Down

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s SVU led Thursday in the demo, while CBS’ Young Sheldon delivered the night’s largest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | Young Sheldon (7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating) dipped in the demo, while Ghosts (6.3 mil/0.5), So Help Me Todd (4.8 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) were steady. Todd is looking at its largest audience to date, while CSI drew its best since Oct. 27.

NBC | Law & Order (4.5 mil/0.4) and Organized Crime (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo, while SVU (5 mil/0.6) was steady.

THE CW | Back from the holiday break, Walker (740K/0.1) and Walker Independence (440K/0.1) both were down, with the latter hitting a season low in audience.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.1 mil/0.4), Flatch (940K/0.2) and Kat (1.2 mil/0.2) were all steady.

ABC | Celeb Jeop! (3.8 mil/0.5), The Parent Test (1.9 mil/0.3) and The Chase (2 mil/0.2) were all down.

