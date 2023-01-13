TVLine Items: New Phineas and Ferb, Morgan Freeman's CIA Drama and More

Phineas and Ferb is making a comeback, courtesy of co-creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour.

The animated series — which premiered in 2008 and aired on Disney Channel until 2015 — will return with 40 all-new episodes. The show “depicts two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace,” per the official synopsis.

Additionally, Povenmire’s animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman has joined Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness, playing the United States Secretary of State.

* Hulu’s Up Here, a musical romantic comedy starring Mae Whitman (Parenthood) and Carlos Valdes (The Flash), will premiere with all episodes on Friday, March 24.

* TBS’ Miracle Workers, originally set to return for Season 4 on Monday, Jan. 16, no longer has a return date. A rep maintains that a new premiere date will be announced “shortly,” along with plans for The Cube Season 2 (which was initially slated to bow Sunday, Jan. 8).

* Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, the upcoming Red White & Royal Blue) will star opposite Julianne Moore in the Sky/AMC period drama Mary & George, about Mary Villiers (Moore), Countess of Buckingham, “who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* The documentary Bono + The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With David Letterman will premiere Friday, March 17 on Disney+; watch a teaser:

* FX has released a trailer for the sixth and final season of Snowfall, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10/9c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?