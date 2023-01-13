AGT: All-Stars Gives Second Chance to Comedian Mike E. Winfield — Watch

One of the newest additions to the Got Talent family is returning to the stage on Monday (NBC, 8/7c), hoping to joke his way into the superfans’ good graces.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Mike E. Winfield, a finalist in Season 17, as he tries his luck on AGT: All-Stars.

This time around, Winfield’s routine includes jokes about how much AGT has changed his family’s life, specifically focusing on his “step-man” (aka his stepson who’s about as old as he is). And for what it’s worth, both the judges and the audience appear to enjoy what they hear.

Winfield is currently hosting the America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live stage show at Luxor in Las Vegas.

AGT: All-Stars is entering its third week of preliminary performances, with familiar acts from a pool of 20 international Got Talent shows returning for a second shot at victory.

Thus far, the AGT superfans have sent two acts through to the next round: acrobatic trio Bello Sisters and aerialist Aidan Bryant. Meanwhile, the judges have given their first pair of Golden Buzzers to Light Balance Kids and Detroit Youth Choir, ensuring that both acts will sail through to the finale.

Do you foresee Winfield continuing on AGT: All-Stars alongside those lucky four? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on the season thus far.