History of the World, Part II: Mel Brooks Reveals Teaser Featuring Zazie Beetz, Quinta Brunson, Kumail Nanjiani and Many Others in '4-Night' Hulu Event

Legendary funnyman Mel Brooks is on hand to tee up the first teaser trailer for Hulu’s History of the World, Part II miniseries, which of course is a follow-up to his 1981 film and, similarly, features a veritable “Who’s Who” of familiar faces.

Premiering Monday, March 6 with two episodes, and dropping two new episodes daily through Thursday, March 9, the “four-night event” promises a variety of sketches that take you through different periods of human history.

And in addition to Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz, who with David Stassen also served as writers on the series, the sprawling cast includes — yet is not limited to! — Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson and Dove Cameron… D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny and Hannah Einbinder… Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson and Richard Kind… Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio and Jason Mantzoukas… Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani and Brock O’Hurn… Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman… and Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts and Tyler James Williams.

Brooks, Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz and Stassen all served as EPs on History of the World, Part II, alongside Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith, while Stassen, Kroll, Alice Mathias and Lance Bangs took turns directing.

If you’re an “old” like me and are well-acquainted with History of the World, Part I, did this teaser assuage some concerns about a small-screen sequel?