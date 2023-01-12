Wolf Pack Trailer: Sarah Michelle Gellar Hunts Teen Wolves on Paramount+

Paramount+ on Thursday released a sexy, dramatic cover of LeAnn Rimes’ 2000 hit single “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Oh, and there’s a trailer attached to it! Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Just two weeks ahead of Wolf Pack‘s howly-anticipated debut (sorry), the streamer has finally released an official trailer. We’re talking nearly two full minutes of heart-pounding, eye color-changing, Sarah Michelle Gellar-ing goodness.

Despite coming from Teen Wolf boss Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack is not a spinoff of the hit MTV series. Instead, it’s based on a book series by Edo Van Belkom

According to Paramount+’s release, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

In addition to SMG, Wolf Pack also stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Rodrigo Santoro.

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+. Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?