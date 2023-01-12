Mo to End With Season 2 on Netflix

Good news: Mo has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

Bad news: Season 2 will be its last. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The streaming giant has renewed the critically acclaimed series for a final season, TVLine has learned. The news comes nearly five months after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Aug. 24.

The bittersweet announcement comes with a statement from series co-creator and star Mohammed Amer, which reads, “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story.”

Mo centers on Mo Najjar, a man who “straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bulls–t as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship,” according to the official logline. “His family — including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother — flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.”

Joining Amer for Season 2 are returning series regulars Teresa Ruiz (Maria), Farah Bseiso (Yusra) and Omar Elba (Sameer).

Amer, who previously appeared on Hulu’s Ramy, co-created Mo with Ramy Youssef. Additional EPs include Harris Danow (Dead to Me), Luvh Rakhe (Dave), series director Solvan “Slick” Naim (Snowfall) and A24.

