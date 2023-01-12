Mayans MC to End With Season 5 on FX

The ride is almost over for EZ Reyes and his Santo Padre brothers. Mayans MC is set to end with its previously announced fifth season. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The announcement was made by FX boss John Landgraf during an executive session at the Television Critics’ Association winter press tour.

A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy (which aired on FX from 2008 to 2014), Mayans MC centers on the Santo Padre charter of the titular biker club, namely its members Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) and his brother, Angel (American Crime‘s Clayton Cardenas). A premiere date for the farewell run has not yet been revealed.

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership,” FX Entertainment President of Original Programming Nick Grad said in a previous statement. “[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

Added James: “20th is my home. Dana, Karey and Jane are family who’ve always championed, supported, and challenged me to get the best out of myself. I’m so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I’m deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who’s been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create.”

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the end of Mayans MC. Will you miss the SOA offshoot once it’s gone?