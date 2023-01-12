Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.

Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out” and 2005’s “Dirty Laundry.” She also released several posthumous duets with her late father, including “In the Ghetto” and “I Love You Because.”

Watch the official music video for “Lights Out” below:

Presley’s high-profile romances also attracted plenty of media attention, including her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children, including actress Riley Keough.

