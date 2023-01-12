TVLine Items: Grand Crew Premiere, Bel-Air Season 2 Casts Jackie and More

NBC’s Grand Crew will reassemble for Season 2 on Friday, March 3 at 8:30/7:30c, the network announced on Thursday.

In the new episodes of the hangout comedy, “Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way,” per the official synopsis. “They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew.”

The series stars Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes.

* Bel-Air Season 2 has tapped rapper Saweetie to appear as herself in the premiere. Meanwhile, Jazlyn Martin will recur as Jackie — a role played by Tyra Banks in the original series — whose “South L.A. street smarts put Will’s Philly swagger to the test when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament.” Also recurring during Season 2 are Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger) as Doc Hightower, “a busy and driven basketball recruiter and AAU Coach who is impressed by Will’s game at Bel-Air Academy,” and Riele Downs (Henry Danger) as Yazmin, “the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy” who “finds herself impressed by Carlton’s contributions to the club.”

* Season 10 of truTV’s Impractical Jokers will be simulcast each week on sister network TBS, beginning Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 pm. Guests this season include John Mayer, Post Malone, Bret Michaels, Kesha, Anthony Davis and Paul Rudd.

* The Hulu drama Saint X, starring (Fear the Walking Dead‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey) and based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, will premiere Wednesday, April 26 with its first three episodes, followed by new installments debuting weekly.

* The docuseries Dear Mama, about the lives and legacies of mother and son Afeni and Tupac Shakur, will premiere Friday, April 21 at 10/9c on FX with its first two episodes.

* Spike Lee will be honored at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards with the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement.

