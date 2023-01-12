Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+ — New Season Is Expected to Start Filming This Year

The reconstituted BAU team will stay on the case, now that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Season 2 (or is it Season 17?) pick-up news came on Thursday, just as Criminal Minds: Evolution returned from the holiday break with its sixth episode of 10.

“We love the show,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine earlier this week. “Obviously it’s a franchise that we are very, very partial to.”

As are the crime drama’s loyal fans. Paramount+ notes that Criminal Minds: Evolution is one of its “top five original series” and has driven the overall franchise to see an increase of nearly six times in month-over-month viewership.

Criminal Minds: Evolution has the BAU’s elite profilers going up against “their greatest threat yet” — Elias Voit, an UnSub who spent the pandemic cultivating a network of other serial killers. The team in question is comprised of Criminal Minds vets Paget Brewster (as Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara) and Adam Rodriguez (Luke), while Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford plays the aforementioned Elias, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has an obsession with death.

TVLine’s pre-season review suggested that “Criminal Minds: Evolution is the product of ‘What if Criminal Minds and a prestige cable drama had a baby?'” To which Paramount+ chief Giles told us this week, “That was my favorite line, I loved that. It was dead on!

“The ways you can explore the characters and let scenes breathe…. it’s where we love going with the show,” she added.

Dropping new episodes every Thursday, Criminal Minds: Evolution‘s season finale is set to be released Feb. 9. The next season is expected to begin production in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans,” Giles said in a renewal statement. “There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.”

