TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports.

The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44.

On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2).

* Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of Sussex’s sit-down with ITV journalist Tom Bradby (which aired in the U.K. on Jan. 8) will be broadcast on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8/7c and be available to stream on Paramount+ live and on demand.

* Freeform’s unscripted dating series Love Trip: Paris, in which “four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them,” will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 pm with its first two episodes.

* Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle for Season 5.

* Freeform has released a trailer for its new drama The Watchful Eye, premiering with two episodes on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 pm, before moving to its regular 10 pm timeslot. The cast includes Mariel Molino (Promised Land), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls), Amy Acker (Person of Interest, Angel), Warren Christie (Batwoman, Chicago Fire), Jon Ecker (Chicago Fire, Queen of the South), Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Lex Lumpkin (the All That revival) and Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful).

