Writers Guild Awards: Andor, Severance, Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary and The Bear Among First-Time Nominees

Nominees have been announced for the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards, to be held on Sunday, March 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
In addition to usual suspects like Better Call Saul, The Crown, Hacks and Barry, this year’s nominees include first-time contenders such as Andor, Severance, Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary and The Bear.
This year’s WGA Awards come amid rumblings of the guild’s first possible strike action since 2007-08. With its current contract expiring on May 1, the WGA is angling to secure increased streaming residuals as well as higher minimum pay rates for its members.
DRAMA SERIES
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Severance
Yellowjackets
COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
NEW SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Bear
Severance
LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Pam & Tommy
The Staircase
TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES
Heart of the Matter (Hallmark Channel)
Honor Society (Paramount+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Torn Hearts (Epix)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
ANIMATION
“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons), written by Jeff Westbrook
“The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt
“Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons), written by John Frink
“Rectify” (Undone), written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf
“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons), written by Loni Steele Sosthand
“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux
EPISODIC DRAMA
“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark), written by Chris Mundy
“The End of Everything” (The Good Fight), written by Robert King & Michelle King
“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul), written by Thomas Schnauz
“The Prick” (Bad Sisters), teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer
“Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul), written by Gordon Smith
“The We We Are” (Severance), written by Dan Erickson
EPISODIC COMEDY
“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie), written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris
“Braciole” (The Bear), written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer
“Foie Gras” (Julia), written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser
“Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows), written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd
“The One, The Only” (Hacks), written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky
“Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs), written by Tazbah Rose Chavez
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Inside Amy Schumer
PAUSE With Sam Jay
Saturday Night Live
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
The National Memorial Day Concert 2022 (PBS)
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO/HBO Max)
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Baking It
Capital One College Bowl
Jeopardy!
Weakest Link
DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives