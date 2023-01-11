Writers Guild Awards: Andor, Severance, Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary and The Bear Among First-Time Nominees

Nominees have been announced for the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards, to be held on Sunday, March 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Golden Globes 2023: Complete Winners List

In addition to usual suspects like Better Call Saul, The Crown, Hacks and Barry, this year’s nominees include first-time contenders such as Andor, Severance, Yellowjackets, Abbott Elementary and The Bear.

This year’s WGA Awards come amid rumblings of the guild’s first possible strike action since 2007-08. With its current contract expiring on May 1, the WGA is angling to secure increased streaming residuals as well as higher minimum pay rates for its members.

DRAMA SERIES

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Severance

Yellowjackets

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

NEW SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Bear

Severance

LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Pam & Tommy

The Staircase

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

Heart of the Matter (Hallmark Channel)

Honor Society (Paramount+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Torn Hearts (Epix)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

ANIMATION

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons), written by Jeff Westbrook

“The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt

“Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons), written by John Frink

“Rectify” (Undone), written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf

“The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons), written by Loni Steele Sosthand

“To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux

EPISODIC DRAMA

“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark), written by Chris Mundy

“The End of Everything” (The Good Fight), written by Robert King & Michelle King

“Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul), written by Thomas Schnauz

“The Prick” (Bad Sisters), teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer

“Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul), written by Gordon Smith

“The We We Are” (Severance), written by Dan Erickson

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie), written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris

“Braciole” (The Bear), written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer

“Foie Gras” (Julia), written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser

“Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows), written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd

“The One, The Only” (Hacks), written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

“Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs), written by Tazbah Rose Chavez

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Inside Amy Schumer

PAUSE With Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

The National Memorial Day Concert 2022 (PBS)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO/HBO Max)

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It

Capital One College Bowl

Jeopardy!

Weakest Link

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives