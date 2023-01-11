The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri Both Renewed for Second Seasons

Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd will keep on talking, now that their eponymous freshman daytime programs — The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri — have each been renewed through the 2023-24 TV season.

Hosted by EGOT winner Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted as the 2022-23 TV season’s No. 1 new first-run series (for the premiere week of Sept. 12) in both households and total viewers, and it is the No. 1 new first-run strip this season in average weekly reach (5.2 million total viewers).

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career,” Hudson said in a statement. “We have been on this journey together from Day 1 and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in Season 2!”

Sherri, meanwhile, is currently cleared in 98 percent of the U.S, and originates from New York’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

“I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox [Television Stations] and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience.”