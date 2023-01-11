Desperate Housewives Couple Reunites on Fantasy Island — Watch Sneak Peek

Desperate Housewives fans, your fantasy is about to come true.

No, the primetime soap isn’t being rebooted. (Thank the TV gods.) However, one of the show’s most beloved couples is reuniting on Monday’s episode of Fantasy Island (Fox, 8/7c), and TVLine has your exclusive first look.

Teri Hatcher and James Denton guest-star as Dolly and Dutch, a pair of empty nesters who visit the island seeking “clarity on how to spend their next chapter.” What they find, in typical Fantasy Island form, is a series of challenges — including an Andy Richter-hosted game show where the punishment for wrong answers is quicksand — that test the boundaries of their relationship like never before.

Hatcher and Denton played love interests Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino on Desperate Housewives for eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012. The on-screen couple reunited in 2021 for the Hallmark Channel holiday movie A Kiss Before Christmas.

(Fun side note: Fantasy Island star Roselyn Sanchez also has a connection to Wisteria Lane. She appeared in the Desperate Housewives series finale as Carmen, a character she would later play on Lifetime’s Devious Maids.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to catch up with Hatcher and Denton on Fantasy Island