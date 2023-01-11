Passions' Ben Masters Dead at 75

Ben Masters, best known for his portrayal of Julian Crane on NBC’s Passions from 1999 to 2008, died Wednesday in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 75. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

According to his representatives, Masters battled dementia for several years, with COVID listed as his official cause of death.

Prior to his starring role on Passions, Masters appeared on a number of hit TV series, including Touched by an Angel; Sisters; Diagnosis Murder; Walker, Texas Ranger; Murder, She Wrote; and Another World.

Masters also starred on the big screen in Mandingo (1975), All That Jazz (1979), Dream Lover (1986) and Making Mr. Right (1987), among other projects.

His early theater work included roles in multiple on- and off-Broadway productions, including Captain Brassbound’s Conversion opposite Ingrid Bergman, The Cherry Orchard opposite Meryl Streep, and The Boys in the Band.

