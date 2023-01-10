Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson can add a Golden Globe to her burgeoning trophy case. Abbott Elementary‘s creator/star creator/producer/writer/star was named Best Actress in a Comedy Series at Tuesday’s ceremony. Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary, White Lotus, The Bear and Dahmer Among TV Winners So Far

Brunson prevailed over fellow nominees Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Brunson is the first broadcast network star to prevail in the category since Tracee Ellis Ross won in 2016 for ABC’s’ black-ish.

“Disney, 20th Century, Warner Bros, thank you… for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia,” Brunson said in accepting her trophy. “It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would have. But let’s be real, I did imagine it so I sold it to you; thank you for believing in it.”