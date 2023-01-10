Golden Globes: Jeremy Allen White Wins Best Actor for The Bear

In a likely precursor to next September’s Emmys, Jeremy Allen White snagged Best Actor in a Comedy Series at Tuesday’s Golden Globes for his breakout work in Hulu’s The Bear. Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary, White Lotus, The Bear and Dahmer Among TV Winners So Far

The Shameless vet (a TVLine Performer of the Year finalist) prevailed over fellow nominees Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

“I love The Bear,” White said in accepting his trophy. “I love Carmy… [To] my cast and crew, if I’m good, it is because you are good.”

Jeremy Allen White wins the award for Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vgWMWCGvXH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

The Bear is also nominated for Best Comedy Series.