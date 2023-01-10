Golden Globes: House of the Dragon Wins Best Drama Series

House of the Dragon just did something Game of Thrones never could. The HBO prequel took home the Golden Globe for best drama series at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik was on hand to accept the award for the show’s freshman season, along with cast members Emma D’Arcy (also nominated for best actress in a drama series at this year’s Globes) and Milly Alcock. Sapochnik thanked HBO for “trust[ing] us with that golden goose. Hope it was worth it,” adding: “It was really heartwarming to know that we actually tread in the footsteps of Game of Thrones, because that was one really good show. So thank you very much.”

House of the Dragon, set two centuries before Game of Thrones, tells the tale of the Targaryen dynasty as they secure their grip on the Iron Throne. Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys, with Alcock playing a young version of his daughter Rhaenyra and D’Arcy playing the adult version of Rhaenyra. Matt Smith co-stars as Viserys’ brother Daemon, with Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her father Otto Hightower.

The 10-episode freshman season debuted in August, with the Season 1 finale airing on October 23. (Read our finale recap here.) HBO has renewed the series for Season 2, but HBO boss Casey Bloys says it likely won’t return until 2024.

Game of Thrones was a darling on the award circuit throughout its eight-season run, including four Emmy wins for Outstanding Drama Series. It wasn’t as successful at the Golden Globes (no wins for best drama series on five nominations), but Peter Dinklage did win a Globe in 2012 for best supporting actor.