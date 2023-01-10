FROM Season 2: Premiere Date Set for Sci-Fi Horror Series on MGM+

FROM will scare up its second season this April, on MGM+ (fka Epix).

The contemporary sci-fi horror series will kick off its second season on Sunday April 23, it was announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

Created by John Griffin, who executive-produces alongside Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Fringe), FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

In Season 2, “hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers” aboard a bus that pulled into town at the very end of Season 1.

Harold Perrineau (Lost) leads an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Affair), Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

On the casting front for Season 2, Scott McCord has been upped to series regular status, as Victor. Additionally, these new series regulars appear as passengers aboard the aforementioned bus: A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Angela Moore (Nancy Drew), Deborah Grover (Anne With an E), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run) and newcomer Nathan D. Simmons.

