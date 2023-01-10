TVLine Items: Vargas to NewsNation, Happy Valley Release Date and More

Former 20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas is back on the news beat.

Vargas — who left ABC News’ 20/20 in 2018, after 14 years at the newsmagazine — has joined Nexstar’s upstart cable news network NewsNation (formerly known as WGN America). She will host the daily 6 pm evening news program Elizabeth Vargas Reports, beginning April 3, in addition to serving as a regular contributor for the network.

As previously reported, NewsNation’s lineup will also feature familiar faces such Chris Cuomo (who signed on seven months after being fired by CNN), Ashleigh Banfield and Dan Abrams.

* The UK crime drama Happy Valley‘s third and final season will premiere Stateside in May, on AMC+, Acorn TV and BBC America.

* TV vet Donna Mills (Knots Landing) will guest-star in The Rookie: Feds‘ Jan. 17 episode as a famous cosmetics maven, our sister site Variety reports.

* Billy the Kid (starring Tom Blyth) and Rogue Heroes (about how the British Army’s Special Air Service unit was formed in the darkest days of World War II) have both been renewed for second seasons at MGM+ (fka Epix).

* 60 Minutes‘ interview with Prince Harry on Sunday night delivered the CBS newsmagazine’s largest audience of the season, 11.2 million total viewers.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Pamela, a love story, a documentary that follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and mother. It releases Tuesday, Jan. 31:

