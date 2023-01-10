Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action TV Series Ordered at Paramount+

Paramount+ is rolling the dice on a series adaptation of Hasbro’s fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (Netflix’s Red Notice) wrote the pilot and will direct, according to our sister site Deadline.

This isn’t the first time that Dungeons & Dragons has made its way to the small screen. An animated series based on the franchise aired from 1983 to 1985 on CBS, totaling 27 episodes.

An ill-reviewed Dungeons & Dragons movie hit the big screen in 2000, spawning two little-known sequels. The franchise is hoping for better luck with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a Chris Pine-led reboot coming to theaters in March 2023.

For the uninitiated, Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop role-playing game in which players create their own characters and embark on a quest overseen by a chosen Dungeon Master. The game has been played on TV by many characters over the years, including the kids of Stranger Things and the study group from Community.

The yet-untitled Dungeons & Dragons TV series will be a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne.