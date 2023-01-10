Golden Globes: Angela Bassett Makes History as Marvel's First Winner

In a Marvel-ous history-making moment, Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress at Tuesday’s 2023 Golden Globe Awards for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She becomes the first performer from a Marvel movie to win a Globe. Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary, White Lotus, The Bear and Dahmer Among TV Winners So Far

Bassett prevailed over fellow nominees Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

“I stand here grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press [Assoc.] for giving me this honor along with Wakanda Forever,” Bassett said in her acceptance speech. “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. And we will be surrounding each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman.

“And to the Marvel fans,” Bassett concluded, “thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins streaming on Disney+ Feb. 1.