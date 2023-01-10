Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary Wins Best Comedy Series; Victory Marks Big Comeback for Broadcast

ABC’s Abbott Elementary outclassed the competition at Tuesday’s 2023 Golden Globe Awards, winning the Best Comedy Series trophy. Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary, White Lotus Lead TV Winners; The Bear, Yellowstone Among First-Timers

The win marked a major comeback for television’s beleaguered (and kudos-deprived) broadcast biz. The last network series to capture Globes’ top comedy prize was Brooklyn Nine-Nine (then on Fox) in 2013.

Abbott Elementary prevailed over fellow nominees The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

The workplace sitcom also walked off with trophies for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy for Quinta Brunson and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Tyler James Williams.