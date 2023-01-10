A Spy Among Friends: Thriller Adaptation Starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Gets MGM+ Release Date

A March release date has been set for MGM+’s adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s A Spy Among Friends, starring Emmy winners Damian Lewis (Homeland) and Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce).

Specifically, the six-episode limited series will premiere Sunday, March 12, it was announced by MGM+ (fka Epix) at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

Based on Macintyre’s New York Times bestseller, A Spy Among Friends dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott (played by Lewis) and Kim Philby (Pearce).

The latter goes on to become the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. What’s more, Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence.

The cast of A Spy Among Friends also includes Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Code 404), Stephen Kunken (Billions, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Adrian Edmondson (EastEnders, The Pact).

Emmy winner Alexander Cary (Homeland, Taken) serves as creator and executive producer on the six-episode adaptation.