YOU Season 4 Trailer: Joe's Search for Marienne Turns Into a Murder Mystery

“Heartbreak is always the catalyst for a new path,” says Joe Goldberg — sorry, make that Professor Jonathan Moore — in the just-released trailer for YOU‘s upcoming fourth season. And as far new paths go, this one’s a hard right.

“After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love,” according to Netflix’s official logline. “But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites.”

Part 1 of Season 4 drops on Thursday, Feb. 9. The remaining episodes will arrive in Part 2 on Thursday, March 9.

Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle are, of course, returning as Joe and Marienne, joined by a slew of new cast members: Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at YOU Season 4, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.