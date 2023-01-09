TVLine Items: Last of Us Adds Rutina Wesley, Pantheon Cancelled and More

HBO’s The Last of Us has tapped True Blood and Queen Sugar vet Rutina Wesley to bring to life a character directly from the video games.

Premiering Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9/8c, the series is set two decades after the implosion of current-day society. It centers on Joel (GoT‘s and The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal), a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse” across a U.S. ravaged by a lethal disease called the Cordyceps fungus “and depend on each other for survival.”

Per EW.com, the actress is confirmed to play Maria, who is described as the leader of a settlement of survivors in Jackson, Wyo. The character was voiced by Ashley Scott in the PlayStation games.

* AMC+ has cancelled the animated series Pantheon, which featured the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano and Taylor Schilling, after one season, despite previously giving it a two-season order and the show having completed production on Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Seeking Brother Husband, a Sister Wives-like reality series, will premiere in March on TLC, the network announced Monday. Per the official release, the docu-series will follow “four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families.”

* Paramount+ has released a trailer for At Midnight, a new romantic comedy movie starring Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) and Monica Barbaro (Chicago Justice), premiering Friday, Feb. 10:

* Netflix has released a trailer for On My Block spinoff Freeridge, described as “a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.” All eight episodes drop Thursday, Feb. 2:

* Peacock has released a trailer for Sick, a pandemic-set horror movie written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and directed by John Hyams (Alone), premiering Friday the 13th:

