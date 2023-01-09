Peyton List Must Solve Her Own Murder in School Spirits — Watch Teaser

Peyton List is “dying to know the truth” in her new Paramount+ series. The catch? She’s already dead.

The streamer has set a March 9 release date for School Spirits, as announced today during its Television Critics Association presentation. Two episodes will drop on premiere day, with the remaining eight streaming weekly on Thursdays for U.S./Canadian subscribers.

Based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen, School Spirits stars List (Cobra Kai) as Maddie Nears, “a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance,” according to Paramount+’s official logline. “Maddie goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school in the afterlife, but the closer she gets to uncovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she discovers.”

Starring alongside List are Kristian Flores (Reboot) as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson (Reign) as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo (The Society) as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin (Motherland: Fort Salem) as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese (13 Reasons Why) as Charley, Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds) as Claire Zolinski and Milo Manheim (Zombies 3) as Wally Clark.

Guest stars include Josh Zuckerman (The Offer) as Mr. Martin and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) as Sandra Nears.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars) serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside creators Nate and Megan Trinrud, and Max Winkler (Cruel Summer).

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at School Spirits, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.