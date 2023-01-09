Days Vet Quinn Redeker Dead at 86

Veteran soap actor Quinn Redeker, best known for his role as the dastardly Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives, died on Dec. 20 of natural causes. He was 86.

Redeker’s daughter, Arianne Raser, confirmed the news late Monday to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Days‘ Alex, a role he played from 1978 to 1987, Redeker also portrayed Young and the Restless con man Rex Sterling on and off from 1987 to 1994. He received two Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on the latter soap.

Redeker also dabbled in screenwriting during his five-decade career. It was his story idea that led to the 1978 Oscar winning film The Deer Hunter.

“Quinn was a wonderful man and he was a joy to share the stage with,” Redeker’s former Days co-star Stephen Nichols wrote on Instagram.

Y&R, meanwhile, released the following statement via its official Twitter account: “The Y&R family sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Quinn Redeker.”

Redeker’s TV resume also included guest stints on Harry’s Law, CSI: Miami, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Starsky & Hutch, The Bob Newhart Show, The Six Million Dollar Man, Barnaby Jones and Bonanza.