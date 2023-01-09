Inside Job Cancelled at Netflix, Reversing Season 2 Renewal — Read Creator's 'Heartbroken' Statement

Netflix has reversed its decision on Inside Job, cancelling the adult animated series after it was previously renewed for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed.

Series creator Shion Takeuchi broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, writing, “I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. 'Un-Renewed' TV Shows

“Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness,” Takeuchi continued. “And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Set in a world where popular conspiracy theories were actually very true, Inside Job centered on the happenings at Cognito, Inc., a shadow government organization that attempted to keep the truth from reaching the American people. Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex) and Clark Duke (The Office) starred as the aforementioned Reagan Ridley and Brett Hand; the voice cast also included Christian Slater, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Andy Daly, Brett Gelman and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Inside Job‘s first season was released in two parts, in October 2021 and November 2022. The show was initially renewed for Season 2 last June.