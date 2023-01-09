Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Sets Series Release Date — Watch Teaser

Paramount+ is thinking pink this spring, setting an April 6 release date for its Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies, TVLine has learned.

Set in 1954, exactly four years before the events of Grease, this musical comedy chronicles the girl gang’s untold origin story. “Before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” according to the official logline.

The series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written by showrunner Annabel Oakes, who executive-producing alongside Adam Fishbach, Alethea Jones, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey for Temple Hill, and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for PICTURESTART. Jamal Sims is choreographing, with music by Justin Tranter.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Paramount+’s prequel series below.