Bernard Kalb, Reliable Sources Co-Host and Journalist, Dead at 100

Bernard Kalb, a journalist and Reliable Sources founding co-host with over six decades of experience covering news, has died. He was 100.

Kalb died Sunday at his home in North Bethesda, Md. from complications following a fall, The Washington Post first reported.

He began his career in the ’40s writing for The New York Times after serving in the Army at the end of World War II. After working as a correspondent covering world news, he transitioned to TV, covering global news for CBS News. Later, he followed his brother, Marvin Kalb to NBC News, where they collaborated on an early biography of U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

He then joined the Reagan administration as Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs in 1984, but returned to television in the 1990s, becoming the founding co-host and panelist of CNN’s Reliable Sources. He appeared on that series from 1993-1998. He spent the rest of that decade working as a lecturer and moderator in the U.S. and abroad, thanks to his expert knowledge of U.S. foreign policy and the media.

Other programs he appeared on include CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS Evening News With Walter Cronkite, The Bob Braun Show and Bicentennial Minutes. He also appeared as himself in the TV movie Vietnam: Coming to Terms, as well as the feature film Dave in 1993.