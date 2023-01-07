HIMYM's Josh Radnor Open to Bringing Ted Mosby to How I Met Your Father: 'I Wouldn't Turn Down an Invitation'

Is Teddy plotting a return trip to the West Side? HIMYM Easter Eggs

In a new interview, How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor weighs in on the possibility of revisiting Ted Mosby on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, which returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 (get first look).

“I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff,” Radnor told Newsweek during an interview in support of Prime Video’s Hunters. “We kind of went back and forth about being the ‘I’ on How I Met Your…. She has said publicly [that] she would love to have me on, so I wouldn’t turn down an invitation.”

Should Radnor be invited to appear during HIMYF‘s 20-episode sophomore run, he would become the second HIMYM star to reprise his role on the sequel series, following Cobie Smulders. In HIMYF‘s Season 1 finale, Robin showed up at MacLaren’s Pub and offered hopeless romantic Sophie some much-needed advice about her relationship with Jesse. During that same conversation, the famed news anchor — six years removed from her marriage to Barney (which ended in 2016) and eight years away from her reunion with Ted (in the year 2030) — reminisced about the man who stole her the blue French horn.

It’s also worth noting where Ted would be on his journey in HIMYF Season 2. If the spinoff picks up immediately where it left off in Season 1, the story would still be set in 2022, at which point Ted is still married to Cristin Milioti’s Tracy McConnell. The Mother, as we know, succumbs to an undisclosed illness in the year 2024, six years before Ted sits Luke and Penny down and tells them the story of how he met their mother still has the hots for Aunt Robin.

