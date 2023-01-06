Ratings: Young Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Thursday; Organized Crime Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the Thursday demo win, while CBS’ Young Sheldon drew the night’s biggest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating), Ghosts (6.4 mil/0.6), So Help Me Todd (4.7 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (3.3 mil/0.3) all returned steady.

NBC | Law & Order (4.6 mil/0.5), SVU (5.4 mil/0.6) and Organized Crime (3.7 mil/0.5) all returned up in audience, with the latter also rising in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.2 mil/0.4), Welcome to Flatch (920K/0.2) and Call Me Kat (1.1 mil/0.2, read recap/watch Dolly Parton tribute video) all added eyeballs.

ABC | Celebrity Jeopardy! did 4 mil/0.5, followed by The Parent Test‘s 2.3 mil/0.4 and The Chase‘s 2.2 mil/0.3.

NEXT THURSDAY: The CW’s Walker and Walker Independence resume their seasons.

