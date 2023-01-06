Real Housewives' Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Wire Fraud

Jen Shah, one of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for her involvement in a telemarketing scam.

Upon completing her 6.5 years in prison, Shah will then be subject to five years of supervised release.

Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah previously had pleaded not guilty but changed her plea in federal court in Manhattan.

According to a statement the Department of Justice released in March 2021, Shah and Smith “allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.” Per the DOJ, these “so-called business opportunities” that Shah, Smith and others presented to clients “were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money.”

Shah is currently a full-time cast member on the Bravo reality show, whose third season finale airs Wednesday, Jan. 11. However, Shah will not appear in the season’s multi-part reunion, and her sentencing makes it highly unlikely that she will continue with the show moving forward.