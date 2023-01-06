Resident (Series?) Finale Split Over 2 Weeks, 9-1-1: Lone Star Return Delayed as Fox Tweaks Midseason Rollout

Fox is tweaking its midseason game plan, and The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star will feel the biggest impact. 2023 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

The network revealed Friday that next week’s previously announced two-hour Season 6 finale of The Resident will now be split over two weeks, with the first hour airing Tuesday Jan. 10 and the second hour airing Tuesday, Jan. 17. (The Matt Czuchry-led medical drama has not yet been renewed for a seventh season, so the Jan. 17 episode may turn out to be a series finale.)

The Resident shift, in turn, pushes back the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star by one week. Previously scheduled for Jan. 17, the Rob Lowe-fronted spinoff’s Season 4 debut is now slotted for Tuesday, Jan 24 at 8/7c, where it will lead into the second episode of the new drama Accused. (The series is slated to have a special Sunday launch on Jan. 22.)