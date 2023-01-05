Truth Be Told: Gabrielle Union Is a Dauntless Principal Helping Poppy Find Missing Girls in Season 3 Trailer

Gabrielle Union is a school principal willing to do whatever to takes to help Poppy Scoville find several missing Black girls in the trailer for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told.

Based on the novel While You Were Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told has offered a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenged viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Premiering Friday, Jan. 20 (with weekly releases), the third season again stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer as investigative reporter-turned-true crime podcaster Poppy; Spencer also executive produces.

In Season 3, Poppy — frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls — teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims’ names in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

In addition to Union, the returning cast members include Mekhi Phifer (as Markus), David Lyons (Detective Aames), Ron Cephas Jones (Leander), Merle Dandridge (Zarina), Tracie Thoms (Desiree), Haneefah Wood (Cydie), Mychala Faith Lee (Trini) and Tami Roman (Lillian).

