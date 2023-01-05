Lisa Rinna to Exit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Eight Seasons

Lisa Rinna is kissing Bravo goodbye: The outspoken soap star is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after an eight-season run, according to People magazine.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna said in a statement. “It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna, who first rose to fame during her stints on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, joined the Bravo reality series in Season 5, surviving a number of cast overhauls that saw the exits of longtime cast members like Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards. Rinna feuded with nearly everyone in the RHOBH cast at one point or another, including the aforementioned Vanderpump and Richards. Her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, occasionally appeared on the show as well, along with their daughters Delilah and Amelia.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — the final one to feature Rinna — premiered last May, wrapping up its run in August. A premiere date for Season 13 has not yet been set.

