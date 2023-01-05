TVLine Items: Presumed Innocent Adds Negga, Lotus Vet Joins Fargo and More

Ruth Negga (Preacher) will be entering the courtroom with Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in final negotiations to star in Apple TV+’s limited series Presumed Innocent.

Adapted by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) from Scott Turow’s book of the same name, the courtroom thriller is described as “the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.” The modern-day reimagining explores “obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

Negga will play Barbara Sabich, “an artist, gallerist, mother and wife whose life is upended when her husband is accused of murdering his mistress,” per the official description. “Barbara fights to keep her family intact as she tends to her broken heart and broken marriage, and contends with her husband’s highly publicized trial.”

Harrison Ford starred in a 1990 film adaptation, opposite Bonnie Bedelia and Greta Scacchi.

* Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) will recur during Season 5 of Fargo, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Daily Show‘s guest host lineup will kick off the week of Jan. 17 with Leslie Jones, followed by Wanda Sykes (week of Jan. 23), D.L. Hughley (week of Jan. 30), Chelsea Handler (week of Feb. 6) and Sarah Silverman (week of Feb. 13).

* Prince Harry will visit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in support of his upcoming memoir Spare. The appearance comes on the heels of this Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Bake Squad Season 2. All eight episodes drop Friday, Jan. 20:

