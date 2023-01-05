Prince Harry Says He Regrets Watching Wife Meghan Markle Have Sex on Suits

Filming a sex scene for TV is always awkward. But it’s nothing compared to having your husband watch that sex scene and chronicle the experience in his memoir. 2022 in Review: The 17 Sexiest Scenes

This incredibly specific, totally relatable scenario has apparently befallen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as revealed in a newly released excerpt from the former’s memoir. In Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalls watching a steamy scene from USA Network’s Suits between Markle and co-star Patrick J. Adams — a decision he immediately regretted.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he writes in the book, adding, “I didn’t need to see such things live.”

He even jokes, “It would take electric-shock therapy to get those images out of my head.”

Though the redheaded royal doesn’t reveal which specific scene he watched, his description leads us to believe it was likely this encounter from Episode 16 of Season 2:

Of course, his brother and sister-in-law — more commonly known as Prince William and Kate Middleton — were already very familiar with this particular scene.

“They were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits,” he writes, adding that “their mouths fell open” when he told them he was dating Markle. “All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.”