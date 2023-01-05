Harlem Season 2: Lil Rel Howery and Sherri Shepherd Appear in New Trailer

What do anal beads, a complicated love triangle, and Lil Rel Howery and Sherri Shepherd have in common? They’re all featured in the trailer for Harlem Season 2, which premieres the first two episodes on Friday, Feb. 3 on Prime Video; two new episodes will stream weekly.

The sneak peek, which you can check out above, teases big laughs and even more mess as Camille and her friends continue to level up in the vibrant city.

The streamer also released new images from the upcoming season. See below.

Harlem, which is created and written by Tracy Oliver, centers on four stylish and ambitious best friends in “the mecca of Black culture in America.” The core ensemble includes Camille (Meagan Good), a social media-savvy professor of anthropology at Columbia University who has trouble navigating her own love life; Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a queer dating-app entrepreneur who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length; Quinn (Grace Byers), the hopeless romantic and affluent fashion designer trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), a vivacious and filter-free singer/actress living fabulously rent-free with Quinn.

In Season 2, after “blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together,” per the official synopsis. Meanwhile, Tye considers her future, Quinn embarks on a journey of self-discovery and Angie’s career “takes a promising turn.”

Guest stars this season include Howery, Shepherd, Rick Fox (The Game) and Countess Vaughn (The Parkers). Plus, Rachel True (The Craft), Courtnee Carter (Charmed) and Luke Forbes (S.W.A.T) will recur.