Update: Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' Appears 'Neurologically Intact,' Per Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” per his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The encouraging update was shared Thursday morning on the Buffalo Bills’ official Twitter account. “While still critically ill,” the message continued, “he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Hamlin has been in critical condition since collapsing on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ since-postponed showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. No decision has been made about whether the Monday Night Football matchup will be rescheduled.

ESPN’s coverage of the game up until its official postponement shortly after 10 pm ET averaged 23.79 million viewers, making it the most-watched Monday Night Football telecast since the franchise moved to the cabler in 2006.