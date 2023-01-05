Criminal Minds: Evolution Sneak Peek Teases the Awaited Return of [Spoiler]

Criminal Minds fans will get a highly awaited callback to the original series when the Paramount+ revival resumes its run next week. Inside Line: Criminal Minds Scoop and More!

The Criminal Minds: Evolution midseason premiere, titled “True Conviction” and streaming Thursday, Jan. 12, picks up right where things harrowingly left off, with JJ and Luke (played by A.J. Cook and Adam Rodriguez) walking into a Whitfield County, Ga. bunker that had been booby-trapped to blow — and it seemingly did, as their bodycam signals suddenly went dark.

When the action picks back up, said explosion appears to have exposed the true mastermind behind Sicarius, yet all is not what it seems. But the BAU is determined to seek the truth.

In the teaser video below, Prentiss (Paget Brewster) & Co. rush out of the BAU to find out what’s what with their frighteningly silenced agents. But how will they get there, exactly?

Press play below, and wait to hear those two wonderful little words….

