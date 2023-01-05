SNL: Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan to Host First 2023 Episodes

Fresh off her stressful stay at The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza has booked a trip to Studio 8H.

Plaza will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut when the show resumes new episodes on Jan. 21, TVLine has learned. She’ll be joined by musical guest Sam Smith, visiting SNL for the third time, as they promote their upcoming album Gloria (releasing Jan. 27).

Though she’s best known to TV fans as Parks and Recreation‘s cynical April Ludgate, Plaza recently grabbed attention as resort guest Harper on Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus. She has since snagged a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Actor Michael B. Jordan will take over hosting duties for the Jan. 28 episode, alongside rapper Lil Baby as musical guest. They will both be making their SNL debuts that evening; Jordan stars in and directed the upcoming film Creed III, releasing March 3, while Lil Baby’s latest album It’s Only Me dropped last October.

A host for SNL‘s Feb. 4 installment will be announced at a later date. Thus far, Season 48 hosts have included Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Keke Palmer, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Austin Butler.

