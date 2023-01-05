Astrid & Lilly Save the World Not Returning for Season 2 at Syfy

So… maybe they don’t?

Astrid & Lilly Save the World, the sci-fi comedy that premiered almost a year ago, has been cancelled at Syfy and will not be returning for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The coming-of-age comedy carried a message that “we don’t have to look or act a certain way to be a hero” as it paid homage to iconic female-driven stories and characters in entertainment such as Buffy and Booksmart.

“High school is hard enough when you’re different,” read the series’ logline, “but when outcast BFFs Astrid (played by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Jana Morrison) and Lilly (newcomer Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.”

Leading out of the Syfy hit Resident Alien last winter, Astrid & Lilly retained but a fraction of its audience, with its March finale barely drawing 200,000 total viewers.

