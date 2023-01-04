Ghosts Sneak Peek: Sas Has Heart Eyes for Superstore Vet Nichole Sakura

A possible love connection is being made on this Thursday’s Ghosts.

As TVLine exclusively reported in December, Superstore vet Nichole Sakura joins the hit CBS comedy in a recurring role, beginning with this week’s episode (airing at 8:30/7:30c), and now we have a sneak peek at the actress’ debut as the show’s newest spirit, Jessica.

In the above video, Sas, Flower and Isaac are startled to discover that Sam and Jay’s new assistant Freddie didn’t leave behind his friend in his car, but that she’s actually a ghost. After Jessica passes through the car door, she explains that she died in the vehicle, meaning she’s now bound to it (and about no more than four feet beyond it). Jessica perished in an accident while buzzed from a bottomless mimosa brunch, a concept that confuses Isaac.

But on the bright side, car owner Freddie does food deliveries, so Jessica gets to see new places and smell delicious things like Sas’ fave delicacy, pizza. Plus, Freddie’s new gig at Woodstone B&B brings Jessica into the orbit of Sas, who can’t keep the goofy grin off his face as he interacts with her.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Thorfinn tries to help his son Bjorn deal with a bully,” per the official synopsis.

Press PLAY above to watch the exclusive sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the show’s latest ghost!