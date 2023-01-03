Christoph Waltz Is a Sinister Consultant in Teaser for Prime Video Thriller

Christoph Waltz’s titular Regus Patoff is described as both a “monster” and a “sociopath” in the first teaser for The Consultant, Prime Video‘s upcoming workplace thriller.

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name and releasing all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 24, The Consultant is described as “a twisted, comedic-thriller series” that explores “the sinister relationship between boss and employee.”

The premise: When consultant Regus Patoff is hired to improve the business at an app-based gaming company, employees experience new demands and challenges that “put everything into question… including their lives.”

In addition to two-time Academy Award winner Waltz, the cast also includes Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus Season 1, Star), Nat Wolff (The Stand) and Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry).

Series creator Tony Basgallop served as showrunner and executive-produced alongside Waltz, pilot director Matt Shakman, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman.

