Miley & Dolly Close Out 2022 With 'Wrecking Ball,' 'I Will Always Love You' Duets — Grade the NYE Performances

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party With Co-Host Dolly Parton led you out of 2022 with nearly wall-to-wall musical performances, including a variety of duets — some that were expected, some quite wonderful, and at least one that was… um, different!

Prior to the clock striking midnight for East Coast viewers, Miley Cyrus and her “Aunt Dolly” served up back-to-back duets, of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” followed by Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” — watch the video above.

(On “Wrecking Ball,” in particular, the juxtaposition of Parton’s softer/sweeter tone during the verses with Cyrus’ balls-out take on the chorus was pretty neat, and may have even given you chills.)

Other performances from the NBC countdown special included Miley and David Byrne teaming up for both “Let’s Dance” (find video/poll below) and “Everybody’s Coming to My House”; Dolly and Miley’s “Jolene” duet; Sia singing “Unstoppable” with Byrne; Miley joining Paris Hilton for (what else?) “Stars Are Blind”; Liily performing “Applause” and “Sabotage”; Miley joining Swae Lee for “Party Up the Street”; FLETCHER doing “Becky’s So Hot” as well as teaming with Cyrus for “Midnight Sky”; Latto delivering “Big Energy” and more.

Grade "Wrecking Ball," "I Will Always Love You" and the… interesting… "Let's Dance" below, then weigh in in Comments with your favorite performances of the night.






